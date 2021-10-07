This week:
About 200,000 service members and their families may be eligible for a temporary increase in monthly housing allowance in areas where available and affordable housing is hard to come by. An Air Force spouse shares her family’s struggles to find a home and how to apply for the additional funds.
About the Guest:
Melissa Major is a teacher and Air Force spouse living near Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.
About the Podcast:
The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.
