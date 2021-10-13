This week:

The military is standardizing the amount of time troops spend at home between deployments. An active-duty Army spouse and a military blogger discuss what this means for families and offer tips to help spouses through deployments and reintegration.

About the Guests:

Becky Hoy has been an Army spouse for 10 years and is the founder of Brave Crate, the deployment countdown box for military spouses. Since launching in 2018, more than 3,000 months of deployment have been counted down using Brave Crates. Becky is passionate about encouraging military spouses to embrace the unique opportunities that deployments present for personal growth and development. Her family is currently stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Joanna Guldin-Noll is the writer behind one of the largest military spouse lifestyle blogs, “Jo, My Gosh.” Her writing has been featured in regional, national, and international digital and print publications. She is currently the social media manager at Military.com and co-owns an independent coffee shop, Swatara Coffee Co., with her husband, who is a Navy veteran. They live in central Pennsylvania.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

