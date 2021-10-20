Many military teens struggle with food insecurity and mental health. Yet a large percentage plan to one day don the uniform, a new study shows. Two high school seniors who helped lead the research speak about their tough experiences as military kids and how they’re helping other teenagers.

Elena Ashburn is an Army brat stationed in Florida. She is a high school senior who has lived all over the East Coast, from Virginia to Pennsylvania to Alabama. In her free time, she loves doing karaoke, writing letters, cooking Swedish food with her family and watching stand-up comedy on Netflix. Her biggest advice for fellow military kids is to take advantage of all the opportunities you are given; you never know which ones will change your life.

Matthew Oh is an Army brat in 12th grade currently stationed at Camp Humphreys in South Korea (which is tons of fun, but confusing for a Korean-Japanese-Chinese-Hawaiian-American). Born at Ft. Lewis in Washington, he has also lived in Princeton, New Jersey, West Point in New York, Ft. Leavenworth in Kansas, Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, Ft. Huachuca in Arizona, and most recently, Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania. As a music nerd and percussionist, he has a passion for both marching music and classical music and invests a lot of time into band and drumline. He also enjoys making videos and composing music for his YouTube channel, MattMix Media.

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

