An Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan shares the story of her service and transition out of the military, as well as what she wants Americans to know on Veterans Day about military families’ experiences

Georganne Hassel is a former Air Force captain who served for four years, including in Afghanistan. She says her military service remains the most cherished and formative chapter in her life. She has been married to her husband for 11 years. Hassel is also an avid traveler, practiced yogi, and enthusiastic equestrian. Occasionally, she picks up a pen and writes about life, and she currently works as a communications and public relations manager for a language services company.

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

