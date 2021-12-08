This week:

The author of “I Move A Lot and That’s Okay” shares the story of her military upbringing and the experiences that inspired her to write children’s books specifically for military kids dealing with constant change.

About the Guest:

Shermaine Perry-Knights is a certified professional in talent development and wears a strategic business partner hat, offering advice to executives for process improvement and employee development in her combined roles of instructional designer and project manager. Perry-Knights has authored guided journals, stress-relieving coloring books, and children’s books for military families based on her own experiences as a military kid. Find her books and merchandise on www.booksformilitaryfamilies.com.

