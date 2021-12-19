This week:

A financial adviser shares her best advice for military families to create and stick to budgets this holiday season.

About the Guest:

Corry Prestidge is a financial advisor with First Command based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is a retired Navy pilot and an active-duty Coast Guard spouse with degrees from Washington State University, the Naval War College and the Army War College.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

