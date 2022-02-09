This week:

“A Journal for Jordan” recently became a major motion picture directed by Denzel Washington, but it first was a memoir from author and Pulitzer Prize winner Dana Canedy. In this episode, Canedy talks about her love story with Army First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who was killed in Iraq, and the journal he left behind for their infant son that inspired the movie.

About the guest:

Dana Canedy is the author of “A Journal for Jordan,” a memoir that was recently made into a major motion picture. It details the story of her relationship with Army First Sgt. Charles Monroe King and the journal he left for their son before King was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006. Canedy was the first black woman to serve as a senior editor at the New York Times. She is also a winner of the Pulitzer Prize and went on to become the first black and first female administrator of the Pulitzer Prize committee. She is now senior vice president at Simon & Schuster.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.

Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to get our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.