This week:

Military veteran, spouse and psychologist Dr. Kendra Lowe shares how her life’s mantra (and book title), “Wake Up, Kick Ass, Repeat,” has gotten her through tough times and offers tips for managing the everyday stresses of military life.

About the guest:

Kendra Lowe is the founder and CEO of Thrive on LLC, a senior writer for LSI and a school psychologist in San Antonio. A military veteran and spouse, she is the author of two books focusing on social and emotional wellbeing to help military spouses, “Wake Up, Kick Ass, Repeat” and “MilspouseStrength.” Lowe has a doctorate in educational leadership in psychological studies from Valdosta State University.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

