This week:

What is it really like to grow up as a caregiver for a wounded warrior? A mother and son share their heart-wrenching perspectives and what types of support have helped them through hard times.

About the guests:

Elizabeth Rotenberry works as a fellows program manager at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and her son, Kris Rotenberry, is a senior in high school. They are caregivers for their husband and father, a Marine veteran who sustained a traumatic brain injury in an IED in 2011 and also lives with severe post-traumatic stress. Their family lives in Baltimore, Maryland.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.

Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to get our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.