Spouse unemployment remains a top concern for military families, the latest Blue Star Families survey shows. A researcher takes a closer look at the numbers and the other challenges military families face — and shares her own experiences as an Army spouse.

About the guests:

Jessica Strong is the co-director of applied research at Blue Star Families, where she works on the Military Family Lifestyle Survey and other projects. She was previously an assistant professor of social work at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, where she published research on military families and taught military-affiliated students at the school’s extension site on Camp LeJeune. Strong is an active-duty Army spouse, a mother of three and currently lives with her family in Arizona.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

