This week:

Author and military spouse Stacey Morgan shares the story of her husband’s journey to space and how it changed her life on Earth. Plus, encouragement for other spouses going through long deployments and separations.

About the guests:

Stacey Morgan is the author of the new book, “The Astronaut’s Wife: How Launching My Husband into Outer Space Changed the Way I Live on Earth.” She is also an executive leadership coach for MOPS International and has four children with her husband, Army colonel and NASA astronaut, Drew Morgan.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

