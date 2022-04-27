Two teenagers share their experiences growing up in military homes and what they’ve personally sacrificed to support their parents’ careers.

About the guests:

Mitchell Matella is the 2022 Military Child of the Year for the Navy. He is the son of Navy Cmdr. Thomas Matella, the chief nurse anesthetist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and Kristen Matella, a healthcare contract manager. When faced with the choice of starting his senior year of high school in a new school across the country or splitting his family to stay in his current school, Matella took a challenging third route — finishing high school at 16 to keep the family together. Now 17, he is currently taking a gap year before attending college in the fall to study engineering.

Kathryn Alonso is the 2022 Military Child of the Year for the Coast Guard. A 17-year-old senior in Vienna, Virginia, Alonso volunteers with many organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association and the Special Olympics. She is also very involved in helping families with children in her community. She is the daughter of Capt. Ricardo Alonso, Chief of the Office of Marine Environmental Response Policy in Washington, D.C., and Michelle Alonso, who is self-employed.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

