Comedian Ashley Gutermuth, winner of “The Tonight Show” Seinfeld Challenge, uses her experiences as a military spouse to inform her jokes. She shares the highs and lows of maintaining a comedy career throughout all the changes of military life and tips for handling backlash on social media — all with a hilarious spin.

About the guests:

Ashley Gutermuth is a New Jersey-based stand-up comedian and actor. She appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, where she was chosen by Jerry Seinfeld to win the Seinfeld Challenge. In 2021, she won the headliner category of the U.S. Comedy Contest. Gutermuth has performed for The World Series of Comedy, The New York Underground Comedy Festival and The North Carolina Comedy Festival. She has also appeared on shows with Chris Kattan (SNL), Steve Hytner (Seinfeld) and Michael Winslow (Police Academy, America’s Got Talent), among many others. Gutermuth regularly posts on social media, and her hilarious videos of her stand-up and life as a military spouse have exploded to over 50 million views.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

