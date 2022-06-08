Two military moms and researchers break down a new military child care analysis and share their own experiences with the system.

About the guests:

Erin Williams is an active duty Army officer. She is married to a fellow service member, and they have three children. Williams spent a decade as an engineer officer, serving in the 20th Engineer Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, and the 101st Airborne Division before transitioning to the functional area Operations Research/Systems Analysis. She holds a master’s degree in data science from Harvard University, as well as degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology and the United States Military Academy, and has completed Sapper school, Jumpmaster school, and Air Assault school.

Mia Reisweber is the assistant dean of students at San Francisco State University and has a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Saint Louis University. Her advocacy work on behalf of military families includes working on the Military Family Stability Act, which was signed into law in 2018. Most recently, Reisweber has teamed up with Erin Williams to advocate for equitable and accessible childcare support for military families. Reisweber is also a military spouse and mother of two kids, ages 5 and 20 months, who have both experienced on-post childcare at a Child Development Center.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

