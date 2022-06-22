Landmark new legislation will help military victims of burn pits and other toxic exposures get the benefits many have been fighting for. A military widow and a veterans advocate explain why this matters for families currently serving.

About the guests:

Danielle Robinson, widow to Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, is an advocate for toxic burn pit exposure illnesses from overseas deployments. Her husband died in May 2020 from stage four lung cancer believed to be related to his burn pit exposure while deployed to Baghdad, Iraq. A bill named in his honor is currently being voted on in Congress.

Rosie Torres is the co-founder and executive director of Burn Pits 360, the only nonprofit organization offering an independent burn pit exposure registry in which family members can record the names of warriors who served the nation but have died due to illnesses from toxic injury. Torres co-founded the organization with her husband, retired Army Cpt. Le Roy Torres, who has been diagnosed with constrictive bronchiolitis and toxic brain injury because of exposure to toxic fumes in post-9/11 Iraq.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.

Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to get our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.