Army spouse Maria Mendez Reed, creator and executive producer of “Moving With the Military,” shares her passion for the home makeover TV show and the story of her inspirational work with military families.

About the guest

Maria Reed is a proud military spouse of 19 years, mother of two, filmmaker, interior designer and advocate for military families. She is a Cuban immigrant, executive producer and creator of the series “Moving With the Military,” co-founder of the My PCS App and co-founder and CEO of the Inspire Up Foundation. Reed created the popular “Moving With the Military” series to honor military families with surprise home makeovers. With every episode, Reed brings the loving touch that proves home is where the heart is, or — as she puts it — home is where the military sends us.

Reed began her career in film as a television producer and director creating spots for SCION, AT&T, Proctor & Gamble and others in both English and Spanish. In 2019, she was named the Armed Forces Insurance Army Spouse of the Year for work in bridging the civilian-military divide and improving the quality of life of military families. In 2020, she was named the Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Small Business Entrepreneur Impact Award winner for her work supporting military families.

Reed has a bachelor’s degree in professional studies from Barry University in Miami and is a member of the American Society of Interior Designers.

About the podcast

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

