As all military service branches struggle to hit recruiting goals, a new survey shows fewer military and veteran family members are recommending military life to others. The president of the Military Family Advisory Network shares why this could be the case, as well as pros and cons from her own military spouse journey.

About the guests:

Shannon Razsadin is the president and executive director of the Military Family Advisory Network, or MFAN. She was also recently selected through a competitive process to serve as one of three civilian advisors to the Secretary of Defense on the Military Family Readiness Council and is regularly called on by members of the press, including the Associated Press, CBS, CNN, FOX and NPR, as well as policymakers and Pentagon officials, to weigh in on pressing military family topics. Razsadin holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Merrimack College, as well as a master’s in higher education and higher education administration from The George Washington University. She is an active-duty Navy spouse and resides in Newport, Rhode Island, with her husband and two children.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

