High housing costs not covered by basic allowance for housing and other financial concerns are top of mind for many military families. A new Congressional panel on the military’s quality of life aims to help. Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon who is heading the panel, shares what the military community can expect.

About the guests:

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, grew up a farm in Illinois, where he learned first-hand how the value of hard work and commitment contributes to the success of a small business. He attended Northern Illinois University, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1984, the same year he married his wife, Angie. One year later, he began his military career by joining the U.S. Air Force and serving nearly 30 years, ultimately retiring as a brigadier general.

Presently, Congressman Bacon serves on two committees within the House of Representatives: the House Armed Services Committee, and the House Agricultural Committee.

During his military career, Bacon specialized in electronic warfare, intelligence and reconnaissance. His career highlights include two tours as a wing commander, at Ramstein Airbase in Germany and Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska; group command at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona; squadron command in Arizona, and expeditionary squadron command in Iraq.

In total, Rep. Bacon served 16 assignments including four deployments in the Middle East to include Iraq in 2007 to 2008 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has been awarded the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, two Bronze Stars, two Legion of Merits, five Meritorious Service Medals, and the Aerial Achievement Medal.

Additionally, he was selected as Europe’s top Air Force Wing Commander for his time at Ramstein Airbase, as well as recognized as a distinguished graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, Navigator-Electronic Warfare School, and Officer Intelligence School. Bacon has earned two master’s degrees – one from the University of Phoenix in Arizona and another from the National War College in Washington, D.C.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families, hosted by former Military Times reporter Natalie Gross. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.

Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to receive our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.

Military Times contributor and former reporter Natalie Gross hosts the Spouse Angle podcast. She grew up in a military family and has a master's degree in journalism from Georgetown University.