The Air Force’s Special Operations Command began a new inspection process last month that assesses a wing’s combat readiness for operations while providing airmen “the freedom to fail.”

The 27th Special Operations Wing was the first to conduct a Combat Readiness Inspection, a new assessment that gives airmen the opportunity to fail in a “controlled exercise environment,” according to the Air Force.

Any mistakes or shortcomings that pop up during such inspections will be treated as learning opportunities, and not lead to punishments, the service said.

“The goal for this event was never perfection,” Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, said in a release. “We wanted the Wing to be all in, face tough challenges, discover areas for improvement, and work together to problem solve for the future…and they did just that.”

The 27th Special Operations Wing underwent the new inspection as part of the Emerald Warrior exercise.

Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis watched the 27th at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, and made sure that the tests were realistic, the Air Force said.

Inspectors for the test judged the readiness of a 27th Special Operations Wing Special Operations Task Group that included aviation, special tactics and logistics units.

During the inspection, elements of the wing established multiple bases across Idaho and Nevada, and used 200 personnel to conduct a variety of operations.

