ROSEBURG, Ore. — The unclaimed cremated remains of 28 veterans have been removed from a mortuary in Roseburg, Oregon, to be stored at the Douglas County Courthouse until May, when they will be interred with full military honors.

The News-Review of Roseburg reports that the remains include those of four men who served in World War I and 17 who served in World War II. Most of the men died in the 1970s and 1980s.

On May 14, the four World War I veterans' remains will be transported in a horse-drawn carriage to the Roseburg National Cemetery, where they will interred in the columbarium following a memorial ceremony.

Two additional memorials will be held in May for the other veterans.