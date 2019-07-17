Pfc. Brandon Casey Nicol, 24, a soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, died July 2 in a motorcycle incident near Clarksville, Tennessee, said Maj. Matthew McMillan, spokesman for the 101st.

“The Bastogne brigade is saddened by the passing of Brandon; he will be missed,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Sulzner, the rear detachment commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Brandon lived a life dedicated to serving his country, and his legacy and spirit will continue to radiate throughout the 101st Airborne Division.”

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 24 near the Kentucky border. It is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, McMillan said.

On July 11, a military honor guard escorted Nicol’s flag-draped coffin to East Texas in preparation for his burial near his hometown of White Oak, said a spokesperson for the Patriot Guard Riders and the local funeral home.

Patriot Guard Riders joined the motorcade when it arrived on the outskirts of Lindale, Texas, from the Dallas-Fort Worth airport to provide a requested motorcycle escort for the family.

Beginning at the interstate turnoff and down the town’s main road ending at the funeral home, community members stood alongside the route lined with American flags. Local businesses also displayed signs along the roads thanking Nicol for his service, said a spokesperson for the Patriot Guard Riders.

Nicol enlisted in the Army in 2018 and was assigned to Fort Campbell, where he served as a cannon crewmember with the 101st.

Nicol’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Nicol will be posthumously promoted to specialist and will receive the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal, McMillan said.