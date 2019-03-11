WASHINGTON — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to be invited by Congress in April, sources familiar with the planning said Monday.

The invitation comes as NATO celebrates its 70th anniversary in April, but also comes at a tense time in the alliance. According to multiple reports, President Donald Trump is mulling a demand that nations that host U.S. troops pay their costs, plus 50 percent.

Bipartisan bill would block Trump from quitting NATO without Senate’s OK The bills are the latest moves by Congress to reaffirm support for NATO in the wake of Trump’s polarizing performance at a NATO summit in Brussels.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is inviting Stoltenberg, a source said. She consulted with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., and all of them support her forthcoming invitation.

McConnell is joining in the invitation, according to McConnell spokesman David Popp. “Leader McConnell and Speaker Pelosi have agreed to invite Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to address a joint session of Congress this spring. We will have additional details of the secretary general’s speech in the weeks to come.”