Several dozen women veterans blanketed Capitol Hill offices Thursday with letters of outrage over recent Defense Department moves they see as working to erase or undermine the roles of women in the armed forces.

“Women in the military are not distractions, not problems to be managed,” Janessa Goldbeck, CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation and a Marine Crops veteran, said at a press event ahead of the congressional office visits. “We are war fighters, we are leaders, we are patriots, and every person who meets the standard deserves the opportunity to serve with no exceptions.

“Men and women in uniform who are currently serving do not have the ability to speak freely because of their service, but we do, and we will not be silent.”

Thursday’s event came amid a host of recent completed and rumored Defense Department policy moves focused on women’s military service. Critics at the event said each one has hurt morale, damaged unit readiness and discouraged female recruits.

In March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a full review of military combat arms standards, to ensure that exceptions were not being made for female troops. Pentagon leaders have also spent months purging stories and photos about historic achievements by women in the ranks, and eliminating diversity and inclusion programs.

Three high-profile female military leaders — Coast Guard Adm. Linda Fagan, Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Navy Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield — have all been dismissed from their leadership posts since January. And last month, administration officials proposed eliminating 14 different defense advisory groups, including the 74-year-old Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services.

Department officials have argued all of the moves are needed to refocus the military on lethality and readiness, instead of outreach and inclusion initiatives.

But the women veterans gathered outside the Capitol Thursday dismissed those claims, saying that Hegseth and the White House appear intent on transforming the military into a hyper-masculine caricature of a fighting force, even at the expense of national defense.

“Women have earned their places in the infantry, in the armor, in the artillery, in combat aviation and in Ranger school,” said Sue Fulton, founder of the Women in the Services Coalition Initiative and a West Point Graduate.

“We stand here saying that unity and inclusion and fairness make our military stronger. Women make our military stronger.”

Women make up about 18% of the military’s active-duty numbers, and about 12% of the nation’s veterans population. Both of those numbers are expected to grow in coming years.

Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., and Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H. — two of the eight women veterans in Congress — spoke at the rally about the need to recognize and celebrate women’s military contributions, both for future recruiting and public awareness.

“We owe it to every young girl who dreams of service to be able to ensure that history remembers every service woman’s contribution, and her sacrifices as well,” she said.

Fulton said Thursday’s event was the first of several the advocates hope to hold in coming months. Many of them expressed frustration that the work needs to be done.

“I thought this debate was over,” said Army veteran Olivia McQuail, a Ranger School graduate. “It’s disappointing to sit on the sidelines and watch as women’s rights are eroded.”

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.