Former Marine Corps pilot Kyleanne Hunter will take over as the next leader of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, bringing her public policy background to the group’s continued advocacy mission, board officials announced Tuesday.

Hunter spent 12 years in the Marine Corps, including deployments in both Iraq and Afghanistan. She replaces outgoing CEO Allison Jalsow, who has held the top post in the group since February 2023.

Unlike most of the legacy veterans organizations, which have leadership changes annually, Hunter is only the fourth CEO in IAVA’s 20-year history. The group has been a key voice in military and defense issues over the last two decades, particularly topics affecting the youngest generation of veterans.

“Our stories as veterans are not monolithic,” Hunter said in a statement announcing her new role. “We come from different backgrounds, joined for different reasons, and bring with us a diverse range of experiences and talents. That diversity is our strength.”

Hunter brings an extensive resume of advocacy and public policy work to the leadership role, along with her military experience. She spent 12 years as an officer in the Marine Corps, both as a Cobra pilot and as a staffer in the Office of Legislative Affairs.

In the latter role, she was involved in work on the repeal of the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” law and the integration of women into combat roles.

After the service, she has worked as the Air Force Academy’s director of the Strategy and Warfare Center, along with teaching as a professor of military and strategic studies.

Hunter later served as cochair of the Culture and Climate Line of Effort for the Independent Review Commission on Military Sexual Assault and chair of the Employment and Integration Subcommittee for the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services.

The California native has been working most recently as a senior political scientist at RAND and lead of the organization’s Women, Peace, and Security Initiative. She is also the co-author of the book “Invisible Veterans: What Happens when Military Women Become Civilians Again.”

Those topics are likely to play a significant role in IAVA’s advocacy work over the next few years. Hunter has been critical in recent months of Pentagon efforts to scale back available jobs for female service members and to tamp down diversity programs related to recruiting and retention.

“My vision for IAVA is one where we don’t just respond to the moment — we help shape the future,” Hunter said.

She has also previously testified before Congress on firearms safety and ways to prevent mass shootings. Safe storage of firearms has become a controversial topic within the veterans community, despite past research from the Department of Veterans Affairs showing that improved practices could cut down on veteran suicides.

“Ky understands the power of continued service and how powerful veterans can be in restoring trust and renewing faith in democracy,” IAVA Board Chair Wayne Smith said in a statement.

“She is the leader we need for these times, both to advocate on behalf of her fellow veterans as she’s always done, and to help make sure veterans’ voices are front and center in the most important debates of today.”

