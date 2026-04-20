Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Education & Transition
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Search
Close
Education & Transition
Show Education & Transition sub sections
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Show News sub sections
Your Military
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Burn Pits
Flashpoints
Show Flashpoints sub sections
Middle East
Israel-Palestine
Extremism & Disinformation
Afghanistan
China
Ukraine
Pay & Benefits
Show Pay & Benefits sub sections
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Family Life
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Show Off Duty sub sections
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Military Communities
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Show Veterans sub sections
Military History
Military Honor
Show Military Honor sub sections
Salute to Veterans
Military Appreciation Month
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
MilTech
Special Projects
Show Special Projects sub sections
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
America's Military
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
Show Military Native sub sections
MCON
Opens in new window
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Press Releases
See how synthetic, shelf-stable blood is created in this DARPA lab tour
See how synthetic, shelf-stable blood is created in this DARPA lab tour
Reporter Hope Hodge Seck takes us to the lab where DARPA is creating a synthetic, shelf-stable blood that could change battlefield medicine.
18 hours ago
Latest Videos
Beating UAV threats starts with time—and better radar
DARPA develops synthetic blood for the battlefield | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.21.26
Newly developed shelf-stable synthetic blood could change battlefield medicine
Startup receives $1.75 billion to fund autonomous maritime development | Defense Dollars
Smart Marketing Moves for Small Businesses — Money Minute
China draws strategic lessons from US war with Iran | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.14.26
China draws, strategic, diplomatic lessons from US war with Iran
Your Future Paycheck: Retirement Savings Explained — Money Minute
The damage from ‘economic weapons’ in global conflict would worsen in a war with China. Here’s how.
For some veterans, it’s retirement benefits vs. VA compensation in a head-shaking battle
How Leonardo DRS is speeding up counter-drone warfare
Medal of Honor recipients recognize citizen heroes for everyday valor
Tax Time Traps to Avoid — Money Minute
New counter-drone systems emerge in the battle to adapt | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.7.26
Counter-drone systems proliferate at AUSA Global Force Symposium 2026
Trending Now
US Navy destroyer fires on cargo vessel attempting to sail to Iranian port
US Marine Corps releases video showcasing new Medium Landing Ship design
Combat search and rescue’s uncertain future: As A-10s phase out, US Air Force faces questions of what comes next
How chest-thumping rhetoric erodes service member safety
Starlink outage hit drone tests, exposing Pentagon’s growing reliance on SpaceX