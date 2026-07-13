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New fitness standard takes hold across the Army | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.14.26
New fitness standard takes hold across the Army | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.14.26
The Army implements the new waist-to-height ratio system amid a Pentagon push for revamped standards. Plus, new tech on the scene at Eurosatory 2026.
12 hours ago
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