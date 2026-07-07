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Army adopts waist-to-height ratio assessment for troops
Army adopts waist-to-height ratio assessment for troops
Picking up a Pentagon directive to refocus fitness standards, the Army scrapped its height-and-weight tables for a new metric.
6 hours ago
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