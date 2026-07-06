The nation’s largest combat veteran organization is fending off criticism over a political cartoon that depicts vets facing a firing squad for proposed changes to benefits in a sweeping reform bill — an illustration that drew fire last week from one of the bill’s primary sponsors.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars has used the cartoon to protest a portion of the Take Care of America’s Veterans bill that would pay for new benefits by altering requirements for sleep apnea and tinnitus disability ratings.

Although veterans who currently get compensation for the two conditions would not see a change to their ratings as a result of the legislation, the VFW has opposed the provision because it would reduce future benefits to pay for other veterans’ programs.

Last week, the organization posted an ad on its social media platform for t-shirts for its Honor the Contract campaign. The shirts, made by Grunt Style, feature a political cartoon created by the VFW last year that shows suited “bureaucrats” (presumably VA employees) and the “media” pointing rifles at two veterans with the subtext “punishing veterans,” “removing benefits” and “‘waste and fraud.’”

(Grunt Style)

VFW officials said the illustration was created primarily in response to a series of articles by the Washington Post on fraud and abuse in veterans benefits and disability compensation as well as visits this year to Capitol Hill by VFW leadership.

But on Wednesday, House Veterans Affairs Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., said the VFW was inciting political violence with the imagery. He called on VFW to remove the cartoon from social media, stop the sale of shirts and affirm its “commitment to fact-based advocacy.”

“The recent inflammatory, fearmongering, and dangerous political rhetoric from the Veterans of Foreign Wars is inappropriate and must end immediately,” Bost said in a statement. “While I respect the First Amendment rights of every American, including those who work at VFW and have served in uniform, suggestions that VA’s dedicated workforce – or the media – or anyone else are actively shooting and punishing service members and veterans is unacceptable and creates a dangerous, politically charged environment that can put lives at risk.”

VFW officials said the organization has used some iteration of a firing squad cartoon dating to 1933.

“The VFW has never apologized for forcefully defending veterans and we are not about to start now,” VFW National Commander Carol Whitmore said in response to Bost’s statement.

“Political cartoons have long been part of American public discourse because they communicate difficult truths in memorable ways. When bureaucrats take aim at veterans’ earned disability benefits, we will continue to use every tool available to ensure veterans’ voices are heard,” Whitmore added.

The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act includes more than 60 bills that would improve compensation for medically retired combat veterans and the spouses of fallen troops who decide to get remarried before age 55, among other proposals.

The legislation is supported by at least 23 military, family and veterans organizations, including the American Legion, the Military Officers Association of America, the National Military Family Association, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and more.

The coalition wrote a letter June 29 to the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees supporting the legislation but also asked for more details regarding the sleep apnea and tinnitus proposal, saying that “under ordinary circumstances it is not an approach we would support.”

“This comprehensive package reflects years of bipartisan and bicameral work to improve care, benefits, and services for the veteran community. Republicans and Democrats have authored elements of the bill, and we believe it represents one of the most thorough efforts to deliver non-partisan support and relief to both broad and narrow segments of the communities we serve,” the groups wrote.

Disabled American Veterans and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America have joined the VFW in opposing the provision that addresses paying for the legislation, which could reduce disability compensation payments to veterans by $57 billion over the first 10 years.

“Veterans have earned their benefits through service and sacrifice,” Dr. Kyleanne Hunter, CEO of IAVA, said in a statement. “They should not be forced to pay for new initiatives through reductions to benefits they already rely upon, and we should never indicate to one set of veterans that their service is worth less than any other.”

To cover the cost of the legislation, which includes the widely supported Maj. Richard Star Act that would give medically retired combat veterans their full military retirement pay and Veterans Affairs disability compensation without an offset, the bill would implement a 2022 proposal to the VA’s ratings schedule for sleep apnea and tinnitus.

Under the legislation, veterans with asymptomatic sleep apnea or a mild case controlled by treatment would receive a 0% to 10% disability rating.

Similarly, tinnitus, which currently receives a 10% disability rating, would be treated as a symptom of another condition, such as hearing loss or a traumatic brain injury, and would no longer get a standalone rating.

Supporters argue that the legislation would not cut benefits and instead would protect them. Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, Senate Veterans Affairs Committee chairman, told Military.com that the VA planned to implement the new sleep apnea and tinnitus regulations by the end of the year.

“If we don’t get out ahead of that business, the reduction in spending...will not be used for veterans,” ” Moran told the outlet.

Democrat lawmakers say the proposal does amount to cutting veterans benefits, saying the method for paying for the bill’s cost is a “shell game.”

“The Republican plan cuts existing veterans’ benefits to fund new ones — asking the next generation of veterans to pick up the tab for the last. That’s not progress; that’s a shell game that takes money out of veterans’ pockets. Caring for veterans is the cost of war. We cannot make compromises on the backs of veterans,” said Rep. Mark Takano of California, ranking Democrat on the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

The House was to consider the bill the week of June 22 but the planned vote was postponed. The House returns to session July 13.

The Senate has not scheduled a vote on the bill.

Patricia Kime is a senior writer covering military and veterans health care, medicine and personnel issues.