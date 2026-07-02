A U.S. Air Force commander for medical services at a Virginia base was removed from her post this week, according to Air Force officials.

Col. Tracy Allen, commander of the 633rd Medical Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, one of the largest Air Force bases, was relieved of command on Tuesday because of a “loss of confidence,” a Langley spokesperson told Military Times on Thursday.

Allen was removed by Col. Stephen Anderson, 633rd Air Base Wing commander, “after careful consideration.”

The base did not provide a specific reason for Allen’s removal beyond citing a loss of confidence in her ability to lead.

Until a new commander of the medical unit is chosen, Col. Michael Blowers, the deputy command surgeon at Air Combat Command, has assumed responsibility of the group.

Before taking command, Allen previously led the 436th Medical Group at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. She also served as the chief of the Medical Readiness Division and chief of the Air Force Medical Operations Center, according to her LinkedIn.

The base houses Air Combat Command, one of the force’s 10 major commands. It has 1,150 assigned aircraft with 35 wings and 1,470 units across 248 locations.

The 633rd Medical Group has five squadrons and 1,400 personnel that deliver outpatient, specialty and emergent care and operate an outpatient surgical center.

The unit also supports a local patient population of up to 29,000 active-duty members and their families alongside 426,000 TRICARE beneficiaries in Hampton Roads, the area in which the base is located.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.