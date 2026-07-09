The U.S. Army is consolidating its official social media presence, drastically slashing the number of allowable accounts and ordering commanders to remove newly-unauthorized accounts within 30 days, the service announced in a late-June memorandum.

The directive, signed by Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, limits official social media accounts to a set list of higher-level organizations, effectively ending the digital footprints of many subordinate units.

In a Wednesday statement, the Army said the move was intended to “ensure a clear, unified voice, reduce operational risk, and improve information access for Soldiers, Families and the public.”

The service said the policy does not end documentation at the unit level and that content will be published through higher-level accounts and official Army platforms.

Fewer than 30 organizations are authorized to maintain social media accounts. Bases — which often published relevant traffic and safety updates — are not included.

Recruiting stations, which previously used social media as part of a recruitment strategy, have also been left off the list, and Morale Welfare and Recreation offices on posts are similarly not permitted to have their own accounts.

Exceptions to policy may be considered, the memorandum said, if they “demonstrate a mission critical imperative unmet by existing accounts or other means of communication (such as website post, email, or direct engagement).”

The Army said the policy did not affect soldiers’ personal social media accounts.

The move follows a broader push across the Defense Department to centralize military communications. Last month, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao announced a service-wide communications strategy, arguing that the Navy is “in a fight for the narrative” against its adversaries.

The Pentagon has also sought to impose restrictions on journalists, leading The New York Times to sue over what it described as unconstitutional restrictions on the press.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.