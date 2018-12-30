WASHINGTON — The former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said that withdrawing up to half the 14,000 American troops serving there reduces the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal after more than 17 years of war.

Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal said on ABC’s “This Week” that the U.S. has “basically traded away the biggest leverage point we have.”

McChrystal also said he’s worried that the Afghan people will lose confidence in the U.S. as an ally that can be counted on.

As Afghanistan drawdown numbers swirl, Dunford cautions against ‘rumors’ U.S. officials confirmed last week that the Pentagon had begun to plan for the withdrawal of up to 7,000 troops from Afghanistan.

McChrystal's comments were in response to reports of the Pentagon developing plans to withdraw thousands of American troops.

He also was critical of President Donald Trump personally, saying he doesn't believe Trump tells the truth.