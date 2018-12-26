The Pentagon has not received orders for troops to depart Afghanistan despite reports to the contrary, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told troops in Bagram this week.

“There’s all kinds of rumors swirling around,” Dunford said during a stop in Afghanistan that was part of his annual USO Tour visit, according to Stars and Stripes. “The mission you have today is the same as the mission you had yesterday.”

Last week, U.S. defense officials confirmed that they had begun planning to bring up to 7,000 U.S. service members back from the 14,000 currently serving in Afghanistan.

The White House has not commented on the reports, which surfaced last week after the president also announced he would withdraw all 2,200 troops from Syria, and the subsequent resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Dunford cautioned the troops against planning on departure and said if he hears otherwise, he will inform the top U.S. commander for Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller.

“When there is something else to tell you, I’ll make sure Gen. Miller knows in real time what changes may be taking place,” Dunford said, according to Stripes. “Right now, you’re American soldiers, you have a mission, just get after it.”