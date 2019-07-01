TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's foreign minister says it has surpassed the limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif as making the announcement Monday.

The deal limited Iran to 300 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 3.67%.

IRNA reported that Zarif, answering a reporter's question about whether Iran had broken the limit, said: "Yes."

The report did not elaborate.