South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North Korean projectiles fired from its South Pyongan province on Tuesday morning flew toward the waters off its east coast.

The reported launches came hours after North Korea said it is willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September but that Washington must come to the negotiating table with acceptable new proposals.