US to loosen restrictions on landmine use

The U.S. is ending a restriction on the use of anti-personnel landmines outside of the Korean Peninsula, according to a White House statement Friday.

The White House said it was ending a policy that was put in place by President Barack Obama’s administration.

“The Department of Defense has determined that restrictions imposed on American forces by the Obama Administration’s policy could place them at a severe disadvantage during a conflict against our adversaries. The President is unwilling to accept this risk to our troops,” the White House announced in a press release.

The White House said the new policy will afford combatant commanders the ability in “exceptional circumstances” to use “advanced, non-persistent landmines specifically designed to reduce unintended harm to civilians and partner forces.”

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon Friday that landmines are an “important tool” that can reduce risk to forces and “ensure mission success.”

Esper said the new landmine policy was developed under then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

“This action is yet another in a series of actions taken by the Trump Administration to give our military the flexibility and capability it needs to win,” the White House said in a press release.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy said President Donald’s Trump’s plan to role back the landmine policy was of “great concern,” and the Vermont Senator asked Thursday for the Pentagon to hold off on a decision until the issue was discussed.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“The current policy, limiting the use of this inherently indiscriminate weapon to the Korean Peninsula, is the culmination of nearly 30 years of incremental steps, taken by both Democratic and Republican administrations after extensive analysis and consultation, toward the growing global consensus that anti-personnel mines should be universally banned," Leahy said in a press release.

“We have also spent billions of dollars clearing landmines and other unexploded ordnance, and we have supported programs in dozens of countries to help people severely disabled by landmines regain their mobility and support themselves and their families,” Leahy said in the release.

CNN first broke the news that the U.S. was planning to make changes to the landmine policy.