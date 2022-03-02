One week ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized an invasion he called a “special military operation” into neighboring Ukraine. Despite condemnation from countries around the world, Putin pushed ahead and vowed “consequences you have never seen” for nations that choose to interfere.
Since the conflict began on Feb. 23, users across Twitter have been providing up-to-the-minute information from sources on the ground. Military Times has and will continue to provide live Twitter coverage of the situation in Ukraine. Former updates may be found here.
1:15 a.m. EST
During the State of the Union address, the American president again promised that U.S. troops will not be drawn into the fighting overseas.
In the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear orders to his forces, the top military officer responsible for America’s nuclear arsenal has not made any moves of its own.
Nearly a week into the war between Ukraine and Russia, a small fleet of Ukrainian drones is causing headaches and inspiring defenders.
“A no-fly zone would be a declaration of war in Putin’s mind," said John Venable of the Heritage Foundation.
The president used his State of the Union address to promise more benefits and help for military toxic exposure victims.
The potential Congressional Gold Medal is long overdue for Black Civil War soldiers.
“Luckily my response was fight, get in there, help."
"NATO is not to be part of the conflict,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.
China said the transit “aims to embolden Taiwan separatist forces.”