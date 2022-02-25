On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into neighboring Ukraine under the guise of a “special military operation.” Despite condemnation from the international community, Putin pushed forward vowing “consequences you have never seen” for nations that choose to interfere.

Events of the invasion have played out in real time on social media platforms. Sources on the ground in Ukraine are reporting live on Twitter. Military Times is chronicling these accounts and will continue to provide live updates from trusted sources. You can find previous updates from Thursday and Friday as well.

5:30 p.m. EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks prayers for armed forces on what he expects to be a long night.

Bloomberg reports that the White House has requested billions in aid for Ukraine.