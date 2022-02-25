On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into neighboring Ukraine under the guise of a “special military operation.” Despite condemnation from the international community, Putin pushed forward vowing “consequences you have never seen” for nations that choose to interfere.
Events of the invasion have played out in real time on social media platforms. Sources on the ground in Ukraine are reporting live on Twitter. Military Times is chronicling these accounts and will continue to provide live updates from trusted sources. You can find previous updates from Thursday and Friday as well.
5:30 p.m. EST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks prayers for armed forces on what he expects to be a long night.
Bloomberg reports that the White House has requested billions in aid for Ukraine.
Troops would join 7,000 American service members already unilaterally deployed to Europe as Russia attacks Ukraine.
The Russian push on Kyiv has lost some of its momentum but it has plenty of combat power remaining.
Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych gave his life to take out a bridge in Genichesky.
The U.S. has no official ties with Taiwan but has historical relations and sells Taiwan billions of dollars worth of weapons. It is also bound by its own law to ensure Taiwan can defend itself.
Project Dynamo says it has rescued 33 Americans since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. However, the group reports at least another 1,000 have requested assistance.
The Mobile Protected Firepower battalion will attach light tank companies to each brigade.
A Russian amphibious assault is underway in Ukraine, pushing thousands of Russian naval infantry from the Sea of Azov onto land west of port town Mariupol.
The sailor's attorney accused the sea service of scapegoating his client.
