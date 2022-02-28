On Feb. 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into neighboring Ukraine under the guise of a “special military operation.” Despite condemnation from the international community, Putin pushed forward vowing “consequences you have never seen” for nations that choose to interfere.

Events of the invasion have played out in real time on social media platforms. Sources on the ground in Ukraine are reporting live on Twitter. Military Times is chronicling these accounts and will continue to provide live updates throughout the weekend from trusted sources. You can find previous updates since the start of the invasion here.

As Ukrainian and Russian delegates meet in Belarus, a White House official said Monday morning that they’re “watching the situation very carefully,” when asked about reports that Belarusian troops will join Russian forces. “To the extent Belarus continues to aid and abet Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, they will also face consequences.”

Reports on the attack of Kharkiv detail a brutal scene, with many civilian casualties and neighborhoods leveled by shelling.

While this would be a more official entry of Belarus into the conflict, reports since the beginning of the invasion Wednesday night noted Russian missiles being launched from the Belarusian border and Belarusian forces mobilizing and assisting Russian troops in Ukraine, notably the Chernobyl area.

