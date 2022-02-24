On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his long-anticipated invasion of neigboring Ukraine. Despite pleas from the international community, Putin rebuffed condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that attempts made by other states to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Events of the invasion have played out in real time on social media platforms. Sources on the ground in Ukraine are reporting live on Twitter, and Military Times is chronicling these accounts and will continue to provide live updates.

11:50 a.m. EST

CNN reports that the Ukrainian troops do not have what they need to repel Russian forces. Its United Kingdom Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko confirmed that its arsenal is not robust enough to defend the country.

The official Ukraine Twitter account requests that the platform ban Russia as a user.

BBC reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not fled the country, but his location remains undisclosed.

