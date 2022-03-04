On Feb. 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into neighboring Ukraine under the guise of a “special military operation.” Sources on the ground in Ukraine are reporting live on Twitter, and Military Times is chronicling these accounts and will continue to provide live updates from trusted sources as the situation progresses. You can find previous updates since the start of the invasion here.
9:10 a.m. EST
8:40 a.m. EST
8:00 a.m. EST
7:10 a.m. EST
6:45 a.m. EST; Mar. 4
8:50 p.m. EST; Mar. 3
7:45 p.m. EST; Mar. 3
You can catch up with the rest of Thursday’s live feed here.
Tactically, sending in U.S. howitzers to stop such an advance using direct fire would go directly against U.S. military doctrine.
What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine, March 4.
The country has secured fresh drones in order to continue striking Russian vehicles, according to Ukraine's defense minister.
Scores of residents assembled in Lviv’s picturesque old town square devising imaginative ways to defend their city. Some made camouflage nets for the military while others manufactured hundreds of Molotov cocktails.
Footage released by NATO Mar. 2 showed Air Force F-35s conducting flight operations at Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.