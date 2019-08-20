A soldier in the U.S. Army Reserve was arrested and charged last week with the sexual battery of an 8-year-old girl — after the girl’s mother caught him in the act, Pasco County authorities in Florida say.

Spc. Michael Sweat, 33, was found in a bedroom with the victim on top of him as he “maliciously digitally penetrated” her without her consent, according to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. The police report claims he had taken off his pants and the victim’s underwear.

He dressed once the girl’s mother entered the bedroom, the report said.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual battery. He is still in custody and being held without bond as of Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The police report says Sweat confessed he was naked in the bed with the girl on Aug. 14, and told authorities that she is “not a liar” and wouldn’t fabricate such accusations.

A medical exam was performed on the girl after the incident, and found that she had been sexually abused.

The girl said Sweat has raped her a total of five times, the police report states.

It’s unclear from the police report what the relationship is between Sweat and the girl and her mother.

Sweat, who served in Iraq from 2009 to 2010 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, first joined the Army Reserve in 2005, according to 200th Military Police Command.

He is an intelligence analyst with 317th Military Police Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, in Tampa, Florida and has been a specialist since August 2012.