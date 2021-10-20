Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Md is “locked down” due to a bomb threat.

An update by NSA Bethesda via Twitter at 10 a.m. stated that it had been determined that there is no active shooter threat, but a bomb threat was still under investigation, and people aboard the facility should continue to shelter in place.

The installation, home of Walter Reed National Medical Center, went into lockdown at 9:25 a.m. as security personnel investigated claims of both a bomb and a potential active shooter. All gates are closed to non-emergency traffic and the public is asked to avoid the area.

According to the installation’s Twitter feed, at approximately 8:45 a.m., the installation received an anonymous phone call that a bomb was “at or near” building 10 of the facility. At 9:05 a.m., a “shelter in place” order was sent out via the installation’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Montgomery County Police told Military Times the department responded to a “threat” at NSA Bethesda, but had since cleared the area.

Military Times contacted both NSA Bethesda and Walter Reed National Medical Center for comment. NSA Bethesda told Military Times to follow its social media pages for updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with Military Times for updates.

