Marine Barracks Washington D.C. postpones parade season

The Marine Barracks Washington D.C. announced Tuesday it was postponing the 2020 parade season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The D.C. barracks said the kick off of the annual parade season was being postponed until further notice.

In late March, the D.C. barracks announced it was only postponing the start of the Evening Parade season until May 15. The historic barracks performs Sunset and Evening parades from May through August.

The Evening Parade is hosted at the Marine Barracks in D.C.

The Sunset Parade is performed at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial located in Arlington, Virginia. In 2018 and 2019 the Sunset Parade was conducted at the Lincoln Memorial due to construction at the Iwo Jima memorial.

This year’s evening parade season was slated to kick off May 1. The Marine Barracks Washington D.C. is home to the commandant of the Marine Corps and the 24-Marine Silent Drill Platoon.