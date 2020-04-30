Blue Angels, Thunderbirds scheduled to fly over Baltimore, Washington DC and Atlanta this weekend

Video Highlights: Military flyovers for COVID-19 medical workers The Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds flew over New York and Philadelphia in a show of support for medical and frontline workers battling the COVID-19 coronavirus. See the highlights here. (Courtesy: Air Force / Navy)

Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Atlanta: get ready for some jet noise this weekend.

The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds are slated to conduct formation flights over those cities on Saturday to honor essential workers and healthcare personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstration is a joint effort from the Navy and the Air Force called America Strong, a series of flyovers across the nation as a “collaborative salute” to those continuing to serve and combating COVID-19.

“America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the frontline day-in and day-out,” Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover, said in a news release Thursday. “This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time but we will get through this. We are all in this together.”

“We are honored to fly over these cities in a display of national unity and support for the men and women keeping our communities safe,” Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird commander and lead pilot said.

Observers can witness the flyovers from their homes, and the services encouraged residents to continue following social-distancing guidance and avoid traveling to landmarks or hospitals for the event. More detailed guidance on the flight route will be released on Friday.

Here is the schedule for Saturday’s flyovers, all times Eastern:

Baltimore: 11:30 a.m., lasting for approximately 15 minutes.

Washington D.C. area: 11:45 a.m., lasting for approximately 20 minutes.

Atlanta: 1:35 p.m., lasting for approximately 25 minutes.

Saturday’s flyovers mark the second wave of America Strong flyovers. On Tuesday, both demonstration teams also flew in formation over New York City and Philadelphia to honor essential and healthcare personnel.