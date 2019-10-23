Marine Pfc. Menachem M. Goldbloom was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Twentynine Palms Highway on Sunday, the Marine Corps confirmed.

Two other Marines were injured in the crash and airlifted to a nearby hospital where they are in stable condition, the Marine Corps said Tuesday.

“We are saddened to learn that an off base, privately-owned vehicle incident on October 20, 2019, resulted in the death of a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California,” 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a Marine spokesman, told Marine Corps Times.

Goldbloom a 24-year-old from Cook County, Illinois, enlisted in the Corps in March and had just joined his 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, unit in Twentynine Palms, in September, Edinburgh said.

His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.