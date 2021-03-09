Pendleton traffic accident kills 1 Marine, leaves 2 Marines injured

A traffic accident on Camp Pendleton, California, resulted in the death of one Marine and injured two more, according to a Monday press release from the 1st Marine Division.

The accident took place on Sunday at roughly 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Las Pulgas Road, the release said.

The Marine who died was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the press release.

One of the inured Marines was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, where they are being treated for their injuries, the release said.

Marine lance corporal killed in San Diego car accident Lance Cpl. Tristin Rzekonski graduated from boot camp in February 2019 alongside his brother, Corey, according to his obituary.

The second injured Marine was checked into Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton and was “assessed to have non-serious injuries,” and has since been released, according to 1st Marine Division.

The name of the deceased Marine is being held until next of kin can be notified, the release said.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” the statement said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is released.