WASHINGTON — Melania Trump says she’s ready to serve another four years as first lady if her husband is re-elected.

"I love what I do," she said Monday.

The first lady revealed her intentions during a question-and-answer period with students at Albritton Middle School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She traveled there with Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, to tour the installation and meet students as part of their shared focus on military families.

Both women said they would serve again when a student asked if they wanted to do so again.

"I think our husbands are doing (a) fantastic job and I will support my husband if he decided to run again," Mrs. Trump said. "And yes, it's a privilege, a great honor to serve and I will be here." Trump announced a re-election bid during his first year in office.

Mrs. Pence echoed the first lady. She noted that she is not elected or appointed, but is where she is "because I'm married to Mike Pence."

“What a privilege and honor to be able to go on this journey and it would be a privilege to continue as well,” said Mrs. Pence, whose son is a Marine.

First lady Melania Trump, right, and second lady Karen Pence, left, speak to students at Albritton Middle School in Fort Bragg, N.C., Monday, April 15, 2019. (Chuck Burton/AP)

Asked how their new positions had changed their lives, Mrs. Trump talked about moving from New York and taking on different responsibilities. "But I would not change (it) for anything. I love what I do ... I will always shine a light on children and (the) next generation."