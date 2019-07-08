WASHINGTON — It wasn’t a one-time deal.
President Donald Trump says he’s planning a repeat of the “Salute to America” Fourth of July festivities that included a speech by him on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
Trump says it was "a wonderful day for all Americans" and that, "based on its tremendous successes," his administration has "made the decision to do it again next year and maybe we can say for the foreseeable future."
Trump’s decision to speak at the event drew protesters who objected to the inclusion of military equipment and what they saw as his co-opting of the holiday.
Social media poking fun at President Trump’s July 4 history lesson
The blunder prompted #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories and #TrumpSpeechFail to trend on Twitter as users pointed out the Wright Brothers’ first successful flight was in 1903.
Trump is calling the event "remarkable" and praising the "incredible, big, beautiful crowds" it drew despite the rain.
Trump says, “We celebrated freedom in all of its magnificence.”
Comments