WASHINGTON — It wasn’t a one-time deal.

President Donald Trump says he’s planning a repeat of the “Salute to America” Fourth of July festivities that included a speech by him on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump says it was "a wonderful day for all Americans" and that, "based on its tremendous successes," his administration has "made the decision to do it again next year and maybe we can say for the foreseeable future."

Trump’s decision to speak at the event drew protesters who objected to the inclusion of military equipment and what they saw as his co-opting of the holiday.

Trump is calling the event "remarkable" and praising the "incredible, big, beautiful crowds" it drew despite the rain.

Trump says, “We celebrated freedom in all of its magnificence.”