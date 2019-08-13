The Pentagon awarded Kansas City-based JE Dunn Construction a contract to renovate the Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel, according to a new report.

The Kansas City Business Journal reports that the Pentagon tapped JE Dunn Construction to complete the $158 million renovation after the project was postponed earlier this year.

"JE Dunn studied this project for five years, brought in talent from five offices and had over 50 JE Dunn professionals working on the competition," Senior Vice President Margaret Bowker said in a news release, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

JE Dunn Construction did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Military Times.

Air Force Academy chapel renovation halted after funds moved A renovation of the Air Force Academy chapel has been canceled after funds were transferred to a Florida base.

In March, it was reported that repairs that were supposed to have started in January 2019 were being delayed indefinitely. The $68 million the Air Force had allocated for the project was subsequently transferred to attend to hurricane damage at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.

The chapel, which was constructed in 1963, reportedly leaks and suffers from corrosion, the Associated Press reported in January 2018.

The chapel honors multiple faiths and includes a Protestant chapel, a Catholic chapel, a Jewish synagogue, a Muslim mosque and a Buddhist temple.