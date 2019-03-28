COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A renovation of the Air Force Academy chapel has been canceled after funds were transferred to a Florida base.

The Gazette reports the plans were indefinitely postponed after $68 million for the project was re-allocated for hurricane damage repair at Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle.

Tyndall to suffer work stoppage in May unless Congress grants additional funding for reconstruction Washington has been slow-rolling a supplemental appropriation for natural disaster recovery, so the Air Force has been moving money around to pay for reconstruction at Tyndall and now Offutt. But the money is running out.

Officials at the academy about 57 miles (92 kilometers) south of Denver say they planned to close the chapel for work beginning Jan. 1 but delayed repairs in December. The newspaper reports the extensive work to repair leaks in the chapel was the most prominent of 61 projects that have been canceled due to budget changes.